wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Premiering New Web Series Tomorrow
Matt Hardy is launching a new web series tomorrow that will introduce the “new” him. Hardy posted to Twitter on Sunday and announced that his series, “The #MULTIVERSE of Matt Hardy,” will debut Monday at noon ET.
Hardy has been off of TV since the September 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite due to injuries he suffered during his match with Sammy Guevara at All Out. He posted:
“FINALLY, TOMORROW AT NOON – The first episode of my brand new web series, “The #MULTIVERSE of Matt Hardy” debuts. Get ready to see all of me and meet The New ME! Here’s a teaser for tomorrow’s 12 pm est premiere at MATTHARDYBRAND.”
FINALLY, TOMORROW AT NOON – The first episode of my brand new web series, "The #MULTIVERSE of Matt Hardy" debuts. Get ready to see all of me and meet The New ME! Here's a teaser for tomorrow's 12pm est premiere at https://t.co/diOoGWufsY pic.twitter.com/7isvKKjdtc
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Discusses Coming Up With Ideas With John Cena for Their Feud
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault