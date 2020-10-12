Matt Hardy Premiering New Web Series Tomorrow

Matt Hardy is launching a new web series tomorrow that will introduce the “new” him. Hardy posted to Twitter on Sunday and announced that his series, “The #MULTIVERSE of Matt Hardy,” will debut Monday at noon ET.

Hardy has been off of TV since the September 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite due to injuries he suffered during his match with Sammy Guevara at All Out. He posted:

“FINALLY, TOMORROW AT NOON – The first episode of my brand new web series, “The #MULTIVERSE of Matt Hardy” debuts. Get ready to see all of me and meet The New ME! Here’s a teaser for tomorrow’s 12 pm est premiere at MATTHARDYBRAND.”