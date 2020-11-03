wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Prepares For The Elite Deletion In New Video
November 2, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Hardy has a date with Sammy Guevara for the Elite Deletion at AEW Full Gear, and released a new video promoting the match. You can see the video below, which was posted to Hardy’s YouTube account.
The video is described as follows:
“Matt is visited by the #BabyHardyBoyz when he steps back into the ring to get “bump ready” for the battlefield. Matt shoots a music video with Mikey Rukus of AEW and is confronted by an old nemesis at AEW Dynamite. Matt issues his final warning to Sammy Guevara before facing him in The Elite Deletion.”
Hardy and Guevara will face off in the Elite Deletion, which will are as part of Full Gear on Saturday.
