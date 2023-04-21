wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Previews Firm Deletion Match, Says It Will Be Less Fantastical Than Older Deletions
Matt Hardy is gearing up for the Firm Deletion match in AEW, and he previewed what to expect from the bout. The Hardy Boyz, HOOK and Isiah Kennedy will battle The Firm on the Hardy Compound, and on a new episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said that the match will be entertaining if a bit less on the wild side compared to older versions.
“I think it’s going to be extremely entertaining,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s going to be very different. This one isn’t going to be fantastical like some of the older ones have, but it is gonna be incredibly amazing and I think it’s so cool that we have these eight competitors to play around with and interact with.”
The match was announced on last week’s Rampage and will see Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, and Stokely Hathaway battle on The Firm’s side. The match will be held at the Hardy Compound, though no date has been revealed as of yet.
