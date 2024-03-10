Matt Hardy on How the Previous Form of Kayfabe in Wrestling Is Gone

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how kayfabe in its previous form is now dead and how kayfabe takes its current form. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on how kayfabe in its previous form is dead: “Kayfabe to 1997 and earlier, that kayfabe is pretty much dead. Kayfabe from 1997 going forward is just more or less situational things that we can possibly manipulate, possibly manufacture, and do things to keep the crowd guessing. And it’s one of the unique tools that you can utilize in pro wrestling where they’re just not really sure where the lines between reality and fiction lie.”

On tools wrestlers still have with social media: “That’s one of the tools we have to our advantage. I feel like in pro wrestling, and there’s many ways you can utilize that depending on how you promote yourself online, depending how you promote your show on a TV screen, whatever it may be. But there are definitely things there that you can utilize that can be positive for the industry.”