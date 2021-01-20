Matt Hardy, Private Party Appear on Impact Wrestling, Match Set For Tonight (Clips)

AEW’s Matt Hardy and Private Party hopped from Wednesday to Tuesday this week, making a surprise appearance on Impact Wrestling. Hardy and the team showed up during a segment on tonight’s show, interrupting a segment between the Good Brothers and the duo of Chris Sabin and James Storm. Sabin and Storm had come out to challenge Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Team Titles, arguing that Sabin and Alex Shelley had not received a rematch and were not pinned when they lost the titles. Since Shelley was out of action, Storm made his return to back Sabin up.

Before the match could be made though, Hardy came out with Private Party, who he is acting as the manager of. “Big Money” Matt discussed how he was here to give his team big matches and challenged Good Brothers to defend their titles. The champions said it would have to be Private Party against Sabin and Storm, which Hardy agreed to. You can see pics and clips of the segment below.

This marks Hardy’s first appearance in Impact since he and Jeff Hardy were written off the show when they jumped to WWE in January of 2017. Their exit was followed by a lengthy legal battle between Matt and Anthem over the rights to Hardy’s “Broken Universe” gimmick, which was settled in 2018 with Matt acquiring ownership of the concept.