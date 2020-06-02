Matt Hardy Promises a Rematch ‘One Day’ With Viking Raiders

Matt Hardy promises that one day, he and his brother will get another match with the Viking Raiders. As noted last night, Erik and Ivar posted to Twitter in response to a throwback clip from Matt of a match between the two teams. Hardy had praised the two, which prompted Ivar to note that they are “still awaiting our rematch.”

Hardy has now responded to both men’s replies, noting “One day…” in reply to Ivar. The posts are below:

One day.. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2020