wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Promises a Rematch ‘One Day’ With Viking Raiders
June 1, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Hardy promises that one day, he and his brother will get another match with the Viking Raiders. As noted last night, Erik and Ivar posted to Twitter in response to a throwback clip from Matt of a match between the two teams. Hardy had praised the two, which prompted Ivar to note that they are “still awaiting our rematch.”
Hardy has now responded to both men’s replies, noting “One day…” in reply to Ivar. The posts are below:
One day..
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2020
I anxiously await that meeting.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Big E Auctioning Off Boots To Benefit Restaurant That Burned Down In Riots
- LuFisto On Her Dispute With CZW Over Repackaged PPVs With ‘Softcore’ Names, How She Found Out, Their Response To Her
- JTG Isn’t Sure He Wants to Wrestle Following Shad’s Death, Talks Rumors of Cryme Tyme Being in Talks For WWE Return
- Stephanie McMahon Praises Titus O’Neil For Instagram Conversation With Police, O’Neil Responds