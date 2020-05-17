Matt Hardy Promises to ‘Torture, Break, Eat & Delete’ Sammy Guevara This Week

– Matt Hardy is thirsting for vengeance. Later this week on Dynamite, Matt Hardy is going to face Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. Hardy commented on the matchup again today on Twitter, and he promised retaliation against Sammy Guevara and vengeance for the murder of Vanguard 1.

Matt Hardy tweeted, “I will TORTURE, BREAK, EAT & DELETE Samuel on #AEWDynamite. Vanguard 1 will be AVENGED. BMH” You can check out that tweet below.