Matt Hardy Cuts Promo on His AEW In-Ring Debut, Declares Himself AEW’s Protector

Matt Hardy has released a promo hyping his AEW in-ring debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, in which Hardy talks about how it’s a “special night” for him and that he’s excited to team with Kenny Omega against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara an a street fight.

Hardy puts over Omega as one of the best wrestlers in the world and talks about his long association with Jericho, saying that his problem with Jericho is that he thinks AEW is all about himself and that Hardy believes AEW is about the future and wants to give back, helping stars like Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, MJF or even Sammy Guevara. He puts over Private Party as a team he wants to see become “the next Hardy Boys or the current Young Bucks.”

He goes onto say, “AEW is a very, very special platform. It is a sacred territory and it must be protected” before turning into Broken Matt and talking about All Delete Wrestling. He says there are many viewers out there that don’t know what to make of his Broken Brilliance. He says he’s there in AEW’s best interest to serve as a guardian and gatekeeper to the the future, “and that means deleting Le Hole of the Ass and the False God.” He says he can’t wait to sink his teeth into “the Jeri-goat and my little Cuban Sammywich. It shall be delectable!”