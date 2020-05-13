wrestling / News

AEW News: Matt Hardy Cuts Promo On This Week’s Dynamite, Sammy Guevara on Last Week’s Street Fight

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Matt Hardy has cut a promo hyping up his tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Hardy, who is set to team with Kenny Omega against Santana and Ortiz, shared the following video promoting the match:

– Sammy Guevara also posted a video to his YouTube channel, looking at him being run over by Hardy and Omega during the street fight on last week’s episode:

