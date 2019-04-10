wrestling

WWE News: Matt Hardy Proposes Winner Take All Match Next Week, Video Highlights From Smackdown, AJ Styles Reacts To Fans Who Missed His Wrestlemania Match

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Hardys Hardy Boys Smackdown 2-26-19

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy proposed a “Winner Take All” match between Smackdown tag team champions the Hardy Boyz and the RAW tag team champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins during next week’s Superstar Shakeup in Montreal. He wrote:

Wonderful!

Earlier this week, Randy Orton apologized to fans for a lighting issue at Wrestlemania 35, in which a lighting rig blinded several fans and prevented them from seeing his match with AJ Styles. Styles learned about the issue on Twitter and expressed his disappointment.

– Here are the video highlights from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Smackdown, The Hardy Boys, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading