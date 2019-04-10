wrestling
WWE News: Matt Hardy Proposes Winner Take All Match Next Week, Video Highlights From Smackdown, AJ Styles Reacts To Fans Who Missed His Wrestlemania Match
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy proposed a “Winner Take All” match between Smackdown tag team champions the Hardy Boyz and the RAW tag team champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins during next week’s Superstar Shakeup in Montreal. He wrote:
Winners Take All in Montreal?
Gotta helluva ring to it, we’re down! #RAW #SDLive https://t.co/8Awb3em1Dl
— Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 10, 2019
Wonderful!
– Earlier this week, Randy Orton apologized to fans for a lighting issue at Wrestlemania 35, in which a lighting rig blinded several fans and prevented them from seeing his match with AJ Styles. Styles learned about the issue on Twitter and expressed his disappointment.
I was so disappointed that u guys didn’t get to see a fantastic match at MetLife Stadium. https://t.co/yTCG9Hbxvc
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 9, 2019
– Here are the video highlights from last night’s episode of Smackdown:
