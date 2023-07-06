– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff Hardy’s struggles with addiction and alcoholism. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on Jeff’s latest relapse: “Obviously, Jeff relapsing, having his issue, and also getting in a substantial amount of possible trouble sucked. It was rotten. It was terrible for several reasons, the first one being his health and his well-being, and him being fine and healthy and a good human being, being Jeff Hardy. He kind of lost that there again.”

On how it affected him: “Then on top of that, it also affected me personally because we were connected to the hip wrestling. Obviously, we were teaming as The Hardys, and our next few months were locked in. We had planned out what we were gonna be doing, so then it kind of threw that up and I was in limbo.”

On how Jeff Hardy is dealing with this now: “He’s really put his foot down and decided to be aggressive in his sobriety as well. He’s not going to overdo himself or overwork himself. He said that if he’s going to be wrestling, it’s going to be in AEW. So I’m very proud of him on that front because he really has put his foot down and he’s stood up for himself, and sometimes it’s hard for him to do.”

Jeff Hardy returned to AEW programming earlier this year, reuniting with brother Matt. He had been suspended last July following a DUI arrest. Following his arrest, AEW announced that Jeff Hardy would only be allowed to return upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.