Matt Hardy Proud of Young Bucks and Jurassic Express For Their Ladder Match Last Week

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the ladder match between the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Hardy, along with his brother Jeff, were originally set to be involved but Jeff was arrested for a DUI and suspended from AEW.

He said: “I was very envious and disappointed that I wasn’t out in front of that St. Louis crowd participating in this ladder match. I was very proud of the work the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express both did in that match and the shocking Christian heel turn after the match was a nice cherry on top.“