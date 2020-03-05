wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Pulled From Convention, Leading To More AEW Speculation
It was reported earlier this week that Matt Hardy had been booked for The Big Event, a convention that would have been his first post-WWE appearance. However, on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Hardy has been pulled from the event.
According to Dave Meltzer, there is now a rule in place where if a WWE talent is booked for an event (such as a convention or appearance), AEW talent can not be booked for that same event. In this case, WWE has both The Undertaker and Braun Strowman attending. This of course would add fuel to the fire that Matt Hardy is AEW-bound, as if the Young Bucks showing up in his video yesterday. Hardy could have also been pulled for some other reason, so this doesn’t confirm the news either.
Meltzer said: “Monday I was told that this was a very interesting issue because if Matt Hardy shows up on Wednesday then he’s not going to be able to come to this appearance because, they pretty much figured…I think WWE found out — everyone knew he was going to AEW, but if he didn’t show up on Wednesday and he already wasn’t in AEW then maybe they’d let it go. On Tuesday I pretty much heard on Tuesday that he’s probably not showing up on Wednesday. Then I found out that Terry Funk is replacing him on that convention.”
“So, I guess they much have pushed the idea that even though he’s not on TV he’s an AEW guy so he can’t come. So, as far as I know he’s not going to that thing on Saturday which was supposed to be his first appearance outside of WWE, but yeah, I don’t know which week he’s coming in, but obviously it’s pretty imminent.”
