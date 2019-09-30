wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Pushing For Broken Universe On Fox

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion Raw

– Matt Hardy doesn’t want to sit on the sidelines any longer. When asked if there are plans for the Hardy Broken Universe to find its way to Fox, Hardy replied, “That’s what I am pushing for. I understand how to maximize my present-day value to the industry.”

Hardy has not been on WWE television since he and his brother Jeff vacated the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in April.

