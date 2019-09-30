wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Pushing For Broken Universe On Fox
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy doesn’t want to sit on the sidelines any longer. When asked if there are plans for the Hardy Broken Universe to find its way to Fox, Hardy replied, “That’s what I am pushing for. I understand how to maximize my present-day value to the industry.”
Hardy has not been on WWE television since he and his brother Jeff vacated the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in April.
That’s what I am pushing for. I understand how to maximize my present-day value to the industry. https://t.co/pxcULskZE5
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 30, 2019
