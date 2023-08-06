Matt Hardy On Working With QT Marshall On Ethan Page Storyline, How AEW Creative Has Changed

Matt Hardy recently talked about how AEW’s creative process has changed as of late. Hardy weighed in on the topic in a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On recent changes in creative: “It is very interesting because when this place first started, usually you would speak to Tony. Especially back in the pandemic era when we were in Jacksonville and everyone was in the same area every single week for the same amount of time. But now they have started filling out the system a little bit and they’re making things a little more smoothly where there’s Tony here and there’s a couple guys underneath him, and they’re also putting in a couple guys that are almost writers or guys who keep track of all the angles and the stories on the shows.”

On working with QT Marshall on his storyline with Ethan Page: “It depends, you could go to a guy that’s kind of considered ‘your guy.’ QT has done a lot of work with myself and Ethan Page and Isiah [Kassidy] and Jeff, so it would probably be QT or Sonjay [Dutt] is where that would be our starting point [for creative pitches].”