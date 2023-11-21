Matt Hardy Is a Big Randy Orton Fan, Loved Working With Him

Matt Hardy says he’s always been a fan of Randy Orton and enjoyed working with him in WWE. Hardy talked about Orton, who is reportedly set to make his return soon, on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast episode. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Orton: “Big Randy Orton fan, big Randy Orton supporter. From day one — even before people grew to appreciate how great Randy was — I think he’s always been great. He’s always been great in the ring — he way he takes his time, the way he calculates every single moment, every single taunt he does … I love working with Randy.”

On the notion of Orton feuding with Cody Rhodes on his return: “I wouldn’t even hate [Cody and Randy] being on the same page. And then let ‘The Viper’ come out and do his thing and they could have their little program.”