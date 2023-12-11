Matt Hardy Says Randy Orton Is A ‘First-Ballot WWE Hall of Famer’

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy praised the work o Randy Orton, noting that he will be an obvious pick for the WWE Hall of Fame down the road.

He said: “He’s drawn money, he’s sold tickets. As a heel, he was very, very good, probably excels and probably is where he excels the most and at his best. People will pay because they dislike him, they want to see someone else beat him. Also, he’s is someone that connects with people. He evokes emotion, and he connects with fans that are sitting in those seats. People go, ‘Oh my god, Randy Orton has had so many memorable moments.’ They might not remember his top ten five-star matches, but they’re definitely gonna remember a shit-load of Randy Orton moments, which there has been a bunch. He without a doubt will go down as one of the greatest of all time. He’s had a bunch [of world title reigns], so he’s a legit guy. He’s a legitimate Hall of Famer, without a doubt. As they say, a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. In the whole lore of pro wrestling, he’s a Hall of Famer, no matter what era you’re talking about. He’s a guy who’s just special, who has sold tickets, who has had people care about him, who has evoked emotion. He is a guy that people give a shit about. He’s been very consistent. He might not have the five-star match, he might not have the banger, whatever, but he goes out and he produces. He has these great matches, he tells these great stories over and over again. At the end of the day, after you watch a Randy Orton match, you remember how you felt during that match, especially if if there was some hot story connected to it.“