Matt Hardy Reacts To Trick Williams Winning TNA Title, Loves Mike Santana

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Trick Williams, a WWE NXT talent, winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from Joe Hendry at TNA Under Siege. You can check out some highlights below:

On Trick Williams winning the TNA World Title: “So there was an issue with my phone… I went to the closest Verizon store. The guy that fixed my phone said it’s a very simple issue. He said it happens all the time; they probably do 30 to 40 a week now, where this issue happens. Then he said, ‘But I gotta tell you, man, I’m a huge fan. I followed you since day one. I was born and raised in Cary, North Carolina.’ He said, ‘Man, that just ain’t right. That ain’t right about Trick Williams, man. He’s an NXT guy, he’s legit with WWE, and he’s holding the TNA title now. That ain’t right. That does not feel right, man. I don’t like that that happened, man, I don’t like that happened.’

“And this is one thing I want to say, and I want to ask you, John and anybody else that is listening to us live, and anyone who’s listening to this when it comes out at 6 a.m. Friday morning, anytime you’re hearing this broadcast for the first time: How did you feel about Trick Williams winning the TNA World Heavyweight title from Joe Hendry? Did it make you feel different than when the invasion happened in WWE, and you knew WCW was a product — and ECW for that matter — was a product that was owned by WWE? Did it make you feel different? Because now you have two legitimately different companies with different owners — they are two separate entities. And now a guy from the other company has won the title, and he is currently holding our World Heavyweight Title. It’s a really unique situation. And I know there are a lot of people that were in shock about it; they were in disbelief that it actually happened.”

On Mike Santana potentially winning the title at Slammiversary: “I like that too. I like the fact that Santana is getting the opportunity to move into the upper echelon of TNA, top-label talent, and work in championship matches, in main events. He’s a guy who has busted his ass since he left AEW — and big respect for Mike because he bet on himself. He asked for a release from AEW; he left AEW. He didn’t see a chance for him to move up the roster, he didn’t see a chance to work hard and become something bigger than he already was, or how management perceived him. And he took it upon himself. He went to TNA, and he has been killing it. He’s been doing great.

“And I think he is going to do very, very well in these matches against Trick Williams. He is very motivated. He takes so much pride in his sobriety. He takes so much pride in his fatherhood and his daughter. That is his motivation to get up and go to work and bust his ass every single day. I think he’s going to be great in this spot, in this role. And I’m very excited for Mike Santana in this.”

