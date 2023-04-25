Matt Hardy Recalls Advice From Steve Austin During 2001 Feud

The Hardy Boyz had a feud with Steve Austin in WWE in 2001, and Matt Hardy recently recalled the advice he got from Stone Cold. Hardy looked back at the feud on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what he learned from his conversations with Austin: “Just to be more aggressive. He said, ‘In your comebacks, instead of throwing a punch, you throw a pretty good punch, but I want you to just take someone’s head off with a clothesline, it looks a lot more vicious, and I think the more vicious.”

On Austin’s advice: “Once again, he really emphasizes about working smart and being aggressive and physical. “Like, ‘people have to believe that you can really whip someone’s ass, so your punches and your kicks and strikes, they need to look good it’s not always about these high spots. You built in certain moments that are going to be remembered in a certain way, but your work needs to be really solid.'”