Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE

– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman was a big advocate for CM Punk, obviously, around that time. But I do know that there were forces in the office that weren’t high on Punk and they didn’t really want him to come up to the main roster. … He overcame a lot of odds. … I do remember there [was] some guy who just had issues with him because he was very outspoken about things, you know, and was very outspoken about the whole straight edge thing.”

As previously reported, CM Punk recaptured the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW All Out last Sunday. After the match, he went off on Hangman Page and The Elite during the post-show media scrum. It’s rumored there was a backstage brawl involving Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite after he left the scrum.