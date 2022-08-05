wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Recalls Taking Issue With Elements Of His WWE Feud With Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff feuded in WWE in 2009 and 2010, and Matt recently recalled taking issue with some parts of the feud. The two Hardy Brothers split when Matt turned heel on Jeff at the 2009 Royal Rumble, jealous with the latter’s success. The feud occurred at a time when in real-life, Jeff’s house burned down in an incident where his dog was killed and the storyline pinned those actions on Matt, who implied he had intentionally set the fire and revealed that he had the dog collar that was supposedly found in the fire.
Matt spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for an interview at Starrcast last weekend, and during the discussion he looked back at that feud. Matt recalled that he was uncomfortable using Jeff’s real life tragedies as part of the feud and told Vince as much, recalling (translation courtesy of The Sportster):
“As far Jeff being historically more popular than me and me being jealous of that I was totally down. Even when they did these accidents I was cool with all of that. I’ll admit, I told Vince face to face whenever we did that whole burn his house down… Jeff’s house accidentally burned down, and his dog did die in it which was very tragic. Vince had that idea of pinning that on me saying I was the one who did it.
“You know it was just coincidence that it all happened during that time we were doing that program and I said this might be a little too much. It might be jumping the shark because I feel like people could believe that yes, Matt is jealous of Jeff, but would Matt legitimately burn down Jeff’s house and kill his dog? It was a little much for me, but he wanted to do it so being an employee that was going to go with the flow I did it.”
