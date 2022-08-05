Matt Hardy Recalls Taking Issue With Elements Of His WWE Feud With Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff feuded in WWE in 2009 and 2010, and Matt recently recalled taking issue with some parts of the feud. The two Hardy Brothers split when Matt turned heel on Jeff at the 2009 Royal Rumble, jealous with the latter’s success. The feud occurred at a time when in real-life, Jeff’s house burned down in an incident where his dog was killed and the storyline pinned those actions on Matt, who implied he had intentionally set the fire and revealed that he had the dog collar that was supposedly found in the fire.

Matt spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for an interview at Starrcast last weekend, and during the discussion he looked back at that feud. Matt recalled that he was uncomfortable using Jeff’s real life tragedies as part of the feud and told Vince as much, recalling (translation courtesy of The Sportster):