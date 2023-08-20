– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed the infamous TNA Victory Road 2011 event, which saw both Matt and Jeff Hardy compete in separate matches. Jeff Hardy lot to Sting in a main event, where he was clearly not well and in no condition to compete that night. Below are some highlights of Matt’s recollection of the event (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on what happened to his brother at TNA Victory Road 2011: “He should’ve never been allowed to walk out through Gorilla if he was in such a weird state of mind. I remember hearing there were people saying that he tried to push his way out [and] he wanted to get out, whatever, and like, he really shouldn’t have been allowed to get out there.”

On checking with Jeff about 45 minutes before the main event: “Then maybe he went off and did his own thing then. He was fine when I talked to him, but between then and when he went to the ring he had obviously taken more medication, which equated to him not being fine.”

On what his reaction was to the main event: “It’s like one of those things where your heart drops to your stomach and it’s just like, ‘uh.’ It’s just so devastating to watch and you just hate it for him so bad. But, it’s what’s happened and now you have to deal with it.”