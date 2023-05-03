wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Recalls Some of His Biggest WWE SmackDown Matchups
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recalled some of his favorite SmackDown matchups of his WWE career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Matt Hardy on his favorite career match on WWE SmackDown: “The one wherever I drop the Cruiserweight title to Rey Mysterio, and we were the main event in Anaheim, [California]. That was very cool. That was a big deal.”
On The Hardy Boyz beating The Usos on SmackDown: “That was a big deal for us too. That was very cool, especially on our final last run there.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Hulk Hogan’s Concern About Wrestling On Australia Tour, Health Issues At The Time
- Jordynne Grace Details Her Interaction Backstage With CM Punk At Impact Taping
- Tony Khan Fires Off At ESPN Reporter Who Says AEW All In Is Scaled For 40K Seats
- EC3 on Reaching Out to Tony Khan Following CM Punk Incident With The Elite