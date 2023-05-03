wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Recalls Some of His Biggest WWE SmackDown Matchups

May 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution Matt Hardy Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recalled some of his favorite SmackDown matchups of his WWE career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on his favorite career match on WWE SmackDown: “The one wherever I drop the Cruiserweight title to Rey Mysterio, and we were the main event in Anaheim, [California]. That was very cool. That was a big deal.”

On The Hardy Boyz beating The Usos on SmackDown: “That was a big deal for us too. That was very cool, especially on our final last run there.”

