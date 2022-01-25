Matt Hardy Recalls Taking the Stinkface From Rikishi, Other Peoples’ Experience With It

Matt Hardy had his share of stinkfaces from Rikishi over his WWE career, and he talked about being subject of the infamous move on his podcast. On this week’s The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy talked about his experience with the maneuver and how others had less pleasant experiences than him with it. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how many times he took the stinkface: “Many times. I’ll be honest, the very first time I took a stink face I was like ‘Oh my god, what is this going to be like?’ It smelled like baby powder. Rikishi, if you were a guy he liked he’d make sure to be super clean for you. It was like baby powder, it was very easy and not rough at all. It was delightful even.”

On other guys having different experiences with the move: “He ran with that crew, he was one of Taker’s guys too. So I’m sure if it was someone who had a little heat or someone he didn’t like as much I’m sure [the stink face] would have a different scent to it.”