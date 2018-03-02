wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Reflects On Feuding With The Young Bucks, Mick Foley Heading to Australia, Mysterio on Edge & Christian Podcast
– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, reflecting on wrestling The Young Bucks and returning to the WWE last year…
#BrotherNero & My #WOKENWisdom re-signed with the @WWE & showed up in @ringofhonor to defeat the #BucksOfYouth on the SAME DAY nearly a Solar Revolution ago.
It was absolutely DIVINE. #EXPEDITIONofGOLD pic.twitter.com/Iz4zeQYJTf
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2018
– Mick Foley announced he was taking his One Man Show about the 20th Anniversary of Hell in A Cell to Australia…
BIG NEWS FOR AUSTRALIA! The #20YearsOfHell tour is coming to OZ July 17 – 22 in #PERTH #BRISBANE #SYDNEY #MELBOURNE #ADELAIDE#HOBART
For info & tix – https://t.co/giuFEpzWoz pic.twitter.com/0qWcjPKJkx
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 2, 2018
– Rey Mysterio is on Edge & Christian’s podcast today, you can listen to that here.