 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Reflects On Feuding With The Young Bucks, Mick Foley Heading to Australia, Mysterio on Edge & Christian Podcast

March 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Hardy’s Matt Hardy Woken WWE Raw 120417

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, reflecting on wrestling The Young Bucks and returning to the WWE last year…

– Mick Foley announced he was taking his One Man Show about the 20th Anniversary of Hell in A Cell to Australia…

– Rey Mysterio is on Edge & Christian’s podcast today, you can listen to that here.

