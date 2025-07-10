Matt Hardy On His Relationship With CM Punk, Thinking Punk Had Him Pulled From An AEW Show

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about a frustrating backstage incident from his time in AEW and speculated that CM Punk was the reason Tony Khan suddenly changed his creative plans. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk: “I think he’s extremely talented. I think he’s a very dynamic personality. And one of the things I thought was the most funny is, Jeff did an interview where he was jokingly saying — they were talking about, ‘Oh, man. I was so sad whenever CM Punk retired you from WWE in 2010 or whenever it was, 2011.’ And Jeff said, ‘You know what, man? I’m thinking about that, man. I might come back to WWE and retire him in 2030. I’ve kind of been thinking about it.’ And someone asked him that as a serious question, like, ‘Hey, uh, well, Jeff Hardy said he wanted to retire you in 2030. How do you feel about that?’ And he was like — and they they treated as a serious question where Jeff was very obviously making a joke. He did it a few times, it was one of his bits, one of his bad dad jokes. And Punk was like, ‘Well I wish I could fly, but that’s probably not going to happen.’ Which was very funny.

“But no, do I think he’s talented? Yes. Is he a positive for the wrestling business? Has he provided a lot of great entertainment and and promo moments and just character moments overall? Yeah, of course he has. Um have we always seen eye to eye? No. I mean, I’ been times where I’ve been super cool with him.

On time in AEW: “”I think when we came back to AEW, we were like friendly in the beginning. But you know, I’ve always been buddy with the Bucks, and I felt like he was in the wrong in that whole thing and I wasn’t afraid to let that be known. And there was one point too where we talked about, where he kind of got the last word in with Tony. Because Tony really held him in high regard as far as booking goes.”

On believing Punk had him pulled from a Collision booking: “And we had done a thing on Dynamite which was going to lead to me being in Ethan Page’s corner the next night when he wrestled with MJF, where we were going to kind of complete the babyface turn. And I didn’t want to miss it because I had a direct flight in the morning. I had plans with my kids the next day. And MJF had said, ‘Hey, would you change your flight to do this?,’ like a few days out. And I said, ‘No, I’m not going to do that.’ I said, ‘If Tony says he really needs me for that show, he wants me for that show [but] I’m not wasting my time at home with my children.’ And then yeah, I go to TV that night at Dynamite and I talk with Tony. And Tony’s like, ‘Yes, I want you tomorrow to be out in the corner with Ethan. I definitely want you there. It’s good, you’re gonna be on the show. I thank you for doing this.’ Because they were taping Collision on a Thursday following on Wednesday and we’re in Canada. And I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’

“And then they changed my flight. I got with travel, they changed my flight, did the whole deal. I went back went to the hotel. And then I end up getting a call from travel and they say, ‘Uh, just heard that you’re not needed for tomorrow’s

event.’ They said ‘We’ll try and get on your flight and see what we can do.’ I was like ‘What do you mean I’m not needed? I just talked to Tony three hours ago and he

said I’m in and he was excited… And really I don’t have this own authority. So I don’t know. But someone stopped that from happening and there’s only — I couldn’t imagine it’s someone besides Punk. Because Punk was going to be there, that was his show, right? Um I don’t know that for a fact, just putting it out there. But it was so crazy that Tony so adamantly wanted me there. And like, ‘Yes, you’re going to be there. You’re going to do it. You’re going to do it.’ And then that next day, I couldn’t fly and leave Toronto until 4:00. And then I got stuck somewhere and had to get a rental car and I get home to f**king 3:00 in the morning. It made my day real shitty. And that fucking bothered me.”

“So there’s sometimes, especially there in the AEW relationship, where he was in Tony’s ear and did whatever he wanted to do, and that ended up kind of being problematic. And once again, at the end of the day, that goes back to Tony. The whole thing at Brawl Out, at the end of the day, Tony should have stopped that. There was so much mismanagement there, right?”

