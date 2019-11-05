wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Releases Episode 2 of ‘Free the Delete’
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
– The second episode of “Free the Delete” is online, with Matt Hardy getting a visit from some special guests. You can see the full video below via Hardy’s YouTube channel.
The episode features Matt heading downstairs and preparing for his day, only to have Woken Matt appear in the mirror and accuse him of losing his primal instinct. Broken Matt says people should be afraid he’s going to eat their face. Broken Matt tells Matt to Free the Delete and “seize it”:
