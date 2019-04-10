wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Wants a Rematch With The Usos, Identity of Therapist at WrestleMania 35, The Street Profits Want a Title Shot
– Following their tag team title loss on Smackdown, The Usos posted a thank you to The Hardy Boyz after they lost the WWE Smackdown tag team titles. Matt Hardy responded and suggested a rematch for the belts. You can check out his response on Twitter below.
Matt Hardy wrote, “Jimmy and Jey…..THANK YOU. MASSIVE RESPECT FOR THE USOS. You two are INCREDIBLE.. Let’s do it AGEEN & AGEEN & AGEEN.. In a rematch, a 2 out of 3 falls, Ladder, Table, Cage, HITC and TLC.”
– WWE released a new Street Talk video with The Street Profit that was filmed at NXT TakeOver: New York. The Street Profits are now angling for a shot at the NXT tag team titles. You can check out that video below.
– The identity has been revealed for the man who portrayed the therapist of Colin Jost at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. The role was played by New Jersey indie wrestler Ike Phillips.
