Various News: Matt Hardy Responds to John Cena’s Instagram Post, JBL Interviews Linda McMahon for FOX Business, and Crash Set to Co-Promote Event With Dragon Gate

– John Cena posted a picture of Matt Hardy on his Instagram account, and Matt Hardy responded on Twitter. It seems Matt Hardy thinks that John Cena, or Brother Felix, has become “Woken.” It also appears he’s now labeling John Cena as “Brother Felix.”

– Former WWE Superstar JBL interviewed Linda McMahon, who is currently the Small Business Association Administrator, for FOX Business regarding how the department is working to create jobs and working with FEMA and offering disaster assistance in the wake of the recent hurricane devastation in the US. You can check out the video of that segment below.

Small Business Association (SBA) Administrator Linda McMahon, @SBALinda, discusses how the department is working to create jobs, fix the jobs gap and help veterans find employment. https://t.co/bYcS620jFn pic.twitter.com/Ej9eO7dltq — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 3, 2018

– The Mexican wrestling promotion, Crash, announced on Twitter this week that there will be a co-promoted event with Japan’s Dragon Gate set for later this year. You can check out the announcement tweet below.