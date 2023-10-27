Matt Hardy On When He Will Retire, Says He Likes Giving Back To Wrestling

In the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about when he plans to retire from wrestling, noting that it depends on how he feels physically.

He said: “I don’t know. I will leave that up to my body. I will let it determine how much longer I can do this. It’s my passion. It’s something I love. I’m at that point where I like giving back and I like helping other people as well. So I’m gonna do it as long as I can do it, you know, and when it’s time to hang it up and move on, I shall hang it up and move on. There are so many amazing, great people out there who are so supportive and have followed me and my brother, Jeff, for the long haul. It’s amazing. When we come out on AEW, week in and week out, and we get that great reaction, and people still are showing love for us, and they’re chanting ‘Hardy,’ and they’re chanting ‘Delete,’ and they’re doing the ‘Delete swipe,’ it’s inspiring to me. It inspires me, it motivates me to continue to try to work hard to just be the best that I can and go out there and still do my gig and give them a Matt Hardy/Jeff Hardy memory.“