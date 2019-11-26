Matt Hardy Returns on Monday’s Raw (Pics, Video)

– Matt Hardy returned to WWE television on this week’s episode of Raw. Hardy, who has been largely out of action while Jeff has been dealing with his knee injury, appeared for the first time since Crown Jewel and lost to Buddy Murphy in singles action. The match was the set-up for Aleister Black to come down to the ring after being called out by Murphy; Black came out on top of the accounter.

Hardy is currently listed on the Smackdown roster, which is the brand he was on before going out of action. He was not assigned a brand during the WWE Draft.