Matt Hardy Returns on Monday’s Raw (Pics, Video)
– Matt Hardy returned to WWE television on this week’s episode of Raw. Hardy, who has been largely out of action while Jeff has been dealing with his knee injury, appeared for the first time since Crown Jewel and lost to Buddy Murphy in singles action. The match was the set-up for Aleister Black to come down to the ring after being called out by Murphy; Black came out on top of the accounter.
Hardy is currently listed on the Smackdown roster, which is the brand he was on before going out of action. He was not assigned a brand during the WWE Draft.
WONDERFUL!!!@MATTHARDYBRAND is BACK on #RAW and in action NEXT! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h5DICvnNvX
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2019
You knocked on @WWEAleister's door…and now you just walk out here in front of the entire @WWEUniverse?
Weird flex, @WWEMurphy. #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/r2Iy1OdZCV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 26, 2019
.@MATTHARDYBRAND IS BACK and he’s in action RIGHT NOW on #RAW! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/N8jZV1W7gK
— WWE (@WWEIndia) November 26, 2019
Ahhhh, we've missed you, @MATTHARDYBRAND. #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sK3udNU04k
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 26, 2019
"It is I, @WWE_Murphy, and I've come to PICK A FIGHT with–"
Ask and you shall receive, Buddy. #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A2dBAbDm9X
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2019
He got the job done against @MATTHARDYBRAND, but @WWEAleister is an entirely different animal. #RAW #WWERaw @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/vAp5fA2nPm
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2019
Ask and you shall receive…
Might want to think twice before you go knocking on @WWEAleister's door again, @WWE_Murphy. #RAW pic.twitter.com/0bP1imCNZS
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2019
