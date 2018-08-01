Quantcast

 

Various News: Matt Hardy Reunites With Gangrel, RJ City Shares A Roddy Piper Story, Dan Severn Inducted Into The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Matt Hardy posted the following, showing off a random meeting with the nefarious Gangrel…

– Dan Severn was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was inducted along with Owen Hart, Booker T, Bruiser Brody, Ben Askren, and Koji Miyamoto.

– Indie wrestler RJ City posted the following on Twitter, sharing a Roddy Piper story…

