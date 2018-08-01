wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Hardy Reunites With Gangrel, RJ City Shares A Roddy Piper Story, Dan Severn Inducted Into The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame
August 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy posted the following, showing off a random meeting with the nefarious Gangrel…
– Dan Severn was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was inducted along with Owen Hart, Booker T, Bruiser Brody, Ben Askren, and Koji Miyamoto.
– Indie wrestler RJ City posted the following on Twitter, sharing a Roddy Piper story…
Roddy Piper spent an entire evening giving me a masterclass on how to be a heel.
The next morning, I ask him "but what if you're a babyface?"
"…you know what? I don't know."
— RJ City (@RJCity1) July 31, 2018