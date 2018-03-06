WWE News: Matt Hardy Reveals His ‘Trusted Platoon’, Details On How Montez Ford Injured His Tooth, New WWE Book Available Now

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy revealed his “trusted platoon,” officially bringing his Broken Universe characters like Senor Benjamin and Queen Rebecca into the WWE feud with Bray Wyatt. He wrote:

It's time to CONVOKE my TRUSTED Platoon. Queen Rebecca

Senor Benjamin

Vanguard 1

King Maxel

Lord Wolfgang

Skarsgård The SACRED Land of DELETION, The #HardyCompound, will be where Bray Wyatt is sentenced to The #UltimateDELETION. pic.twitter.com/OaVcrIIzqS — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2018

– As we previously reported, Montez Ford missed NXT live events this weekend due to a tooth issue that wasn’t “too serious.” Wrestling Inc reports that the injury occurred at an event in Cleveland on Friday, where the Street Profits (his team with Angelo Dawkins) lost to Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. He got hit with a heel kick from Fish which reportedly knocked out a tooth. He worked the first of the match, but was said to be upset and bleeding from the mouth. One fan noted that it seemed as though he was meant to duck the kick. While he didn’t wrestle at other events this weekend, he was in Dawkins’ corner for matches with Cezar Bononi and Velveteen Dream on Saturday and Sunday.

– WWE’s second edition of their Ultimate Superstar Guide is available now.