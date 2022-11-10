– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy recalled his “boxing match” with Evander Holyfield that took place on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on August 13, 2007 at the Madison Square Garden. The match went to a No Contest, but Hardy revealed that Holyfield almost pulled out of the match after some comments made during the show by JBL. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on what JBL said that angered Holyfield: “‘I want to keep him as far away from my wife as I can, I think he’s got, he’s got babies with several different women.’ That feed was also going into Evander Holyfield’s locker room, and the speaker was on, and they heard this, and the manager was his fiancé/wife. So then she got furious over this, and they went to Vince, and they almost pulled out.”

On JBL apologizing to Holyfield: “I think he had to. That’s why they stuck around.”

Hardy on the conversation Vince McMahon had with him and JBL after the event: “Vince said, ‘F***, John, what the f*** is wrong with you?! We almost lost Evander, dammit! We almost like lost Evander.’ [JBL] said, ‘Are you kidding me, Vince?’ He said, ‘We almost lost Matt!’ Which even made Vince laugh.”