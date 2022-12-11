Matt Hardy Says He’s In AEW Fight Forever, Recalls Being In First Game

On an “Ask Matt Anything” edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, a listener asked the question: “How did it feel to be in a video game for the first time, and do you think you will be in the AEW Fight Forever video game?” Read on for his responses to those questions and some other tidbits!

On being in a video game as a sign you’ve made it: “There’s a few things that really let you know that you’ve made it, and being in a video game for the first time is like “wow… we’ve made it.” So that was a huge deal for myself and Jeff. When we got an official piece of WWE merchandise, we were like: “Whoa! We’ve made it.” When we got a toy, whoa, we’ve made it! When you’re in a video game, whoa, we’ve made it! Those are some of the things that are very important staples of realizing the materialization of your dream coming to be.”

On if he is in the AEW Fight Forever video game: “As far as the Fight Forever game, I will be in the game. You have to do a couple special things to end up getting me. I will be in the Fight Forever game. There’s a few guys they strategically did. I will be in the game. Is that public? Well…”

On his favorite wrestling video game: “Is No Mercy the one that had guys, when they fell off the ladder they took the Jeff bump? That was a pretty badass game.”

