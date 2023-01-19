– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed Jay Briscoe and learning about the news of his tragic passing earlier this week. According to Matt Hardy, he received a text message about the news from his brother Jeff Hardy, stating the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“One of the first texts I saw whenever I woke up from napping and heard this, just, awful news was from Jeff. He just said, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you heard about Jay Briscoe. I hope you’re getting to where you’re going tonight safely. I love you, and I hope you’re good.’ It’s very important to tell people that you love that you love them because you never know when your last day can be.”