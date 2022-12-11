– During a recent Ask Hardy Anything edition of his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed some scrapped plans in TNA that would’ve seen Broken Matt Hardy become World Heavyweight Champion and what would’ve happened if Hardy had stayed in TNA and not gone back to WWE in 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On what would’ve happened if he stayed in TNA: “I wasn’t going to be like, technically, the ‘head’ of creative. I was going to have a much more impactful role when it came to creative. I was going to have a much bigger say. I was gonna have a lot more input into what was going on. If we would have continued the path that we were doing some of the stuff we were talking about doing with Broken Matt, whenever we eventually decided who we would have dropped the TNA Tag Team Titles to — we left with the titles, in theory. If we would have stayed, if we would re-signed with TNA and if we would have finally chosen a team we would have dropped the titles to them, whoever it may have been, there was a point where they were already talking about me maybe even having another run with the World Title and doing it as “Broken” Matt.”

On how he would’ve booked his title run: “If I would have ended up winning the World Title, which was talked about, I said, ‘I don’t think I should have it long. I don’t think ‘Broken’ Matt is a character that really needs titles. I don’t think it does a lot.’ The guy who I was saying then was getting really hot and who I wanted to try and make sure — like, ‘If I win the title, let’s make it a big deal. Do a couple of Hardy compound things and then three or four weeks later, I need to drop it.’ I wanted to drop it to Eli Drake.”