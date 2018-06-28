wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Reveals When Willow The Wisp Really Debuted on WWE TV, Xavier Woods Plays Mega Man on UpUpDownDown, Cesaro Represents Switzerland
– Matt Hardy posted the following throwback Thursday post, showing a clip of he and his Brother Nero as the Jynx Twins, where Jeff worked as Willow the Wisp…
WHY THIS HAPPENED..
Willow the Whisp (GREEN) & Ignis Fatuus (RED), known as Jynx, were alter-egos that #BrotherNero & I used in several independent territories at this time & @WWE wanted to see them in action. https://t.co/j0aL3UpL2C pic.twitter.com/yoVhu7oToJ
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods playing Mega Man
