Matt Hardy Names Rey Mysterio As Greatest Luchador Of All Time

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about believing Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador ever. You can check out some highlights below:

On believing Rey Mysterio is the greatest Luchador of all time: “I would put him down as the greatest luchador of all time, first and foremost. I thought about everybody. The stuff he’s done has transcended so much. He was successful in Mexico, he was successful in ECW. He was successful in WCW. He was successful in WWE and became a World Champion, which was groundbreaking for someone his size. He’s an amazing guy. Rey’s the best. I can’t say enough good stuff about him. I can sit here and put him over ad nauseam. He’s the best.”

On what he wants from John Cena: “I’m still okay with it [after last week’s promo]. I mean, I would love to — once again. I would love to hear why he decided to choose The Rock as opposed to, you know, seeing as always did his own thing. I would love to hear why he decided to choose The Rock. That’s really the only question mark I have more than anything else. I don’t mind him coming out and working to get cheaper heat. In some ways, I like the fact that he’s doing everything that he possibly can to remain booed and not be cheered. So I do respect him for that.

“And I love the fact that he comes out and he whines and complains and moans. Just talks nonstop, just nonstop whiny little bulls**t. And that’s the complete opposite of who John Cena is as a person in general, especially as a character. His character was an extension of who he was as a person. So I mean, I do like the fact that he’s going that route, and I am excited for the match. Just for the fact that, you know, it feels like generation versus generation. You have the new John Cena versus the OG John Cena and Cody versus John.”

