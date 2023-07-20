Matt Hardy Praises Rey Mysterio As the Greatest Luchador ‘To Ever Do It’

Matt Hardy believes that Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador ever, and he expounded on the opinion recently. Hardy talked about the WWE Hall of Famer on the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, noting how many barriers Mysterio broke down and more.

“In my opinion, Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador to ever do it,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “He broke so many barriers — so special. On top of being one of the most talented guys I’ve ever been blessed to step in the ring with, and wrestled so many times, both as opponents and his partners — he’s incredibly talented, but he’s also a phenomenal human being. One of the best guys I’ve ever met, and it’s been an honor to say that I got to work with him so much.”