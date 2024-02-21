Matt Hardy Says Sammy Guevara Caught the ‘Hardy Curse’ Against Jeff On AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara had a botched move in his match against Jeff Hardy on AEW Rampage, and Matt Hardy has weighed in on the moment. The match on last week’s show saw Guevara go off the top and land on Jeff’s face. Matt talked about the moment on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, chalking it up to the “Hardy curse.”

“It lives on,” Matt said of the curse (per Wrestling Inc). “We thought it ended in 2020, but it picked right back up in February 2024.”

He continued, “It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose and that’s really all we know, they’re still going to undergo some more testing and whatnot to find out what his total injury is or would be, but we know right now, at a minimum it’s a broken nose.”

Matt added that Jeff is in good spirits, saying, “It’s funny because he’s never broken his nose before which is insane to think about. Pro wrestlers, breaking your nose is a pretty standard thing it happens at some point, especially if you wrestle for three decades like we have.”