Matt Hardy Says AEW Collision Was ‘Solid’, Talks About Its Different Feel

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the debut episode of AEW Collision, which took place this past Saturday.

He said: “I thought it was solid. I liked how it looked different, it had a different feel. That’s going to be part of Collision’s success, it looks very different from Dynamite. Those shows need to have two different identities. Dynamite has an identity and Collision has a different identity. There is something special there, and eventually, you can have the World Series between those two.“