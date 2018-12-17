Matt Hardy Says Bray Wyatt Is His Favorite Tag Partner Other Than Jeff Hardy

In an interview with Zerxes Wadia for WWE India (via Wrestling Inc, Matt Hardy said that his favorite tag team partner other than his brother Jeff Hardy was “The Consumer of Celestial Entities” Bray Wyatt. Here are highlights:

On his most formidable opponent: “Brother Nero. When we are together as a team we make magic, but as opposition, he is a very hard person to handle. His vessel is very durable. He’s been doing all of these insane spots and things for over a quarter of a century. He may be indestructible.”

On how he broke Bray Wyatt: “I had to delete, delete, delete Abigail. I’ve known her essence forever and she had taken his vessel, so I had to extract Abigail. Almost like an exorcism. There was one thing that could truly remove it, the Lake of Reincarnation.”

On his favorite tag partner other than Jeff: “I would say my favorite tag-team partner other than Brother Nero would be the Consumer of Terrestrial Entities, that would be Bray Wyatt. As far as favorite title reign, that’s a very hard question. They are all very meaningful. I would say the one where we (Brother Nero) returned to the 33rd edition of WrestleMania. It was very special because that was a magical moment.”

On the best advice he’s given to someone in the business: “The best advice anyone in the business as ever given me was Michael Hayes. Back when we were first put with him and we were going to get an opportunity to move up he said to me, ‘Sure, you and Brother Nero can do all these beautiful flips and moves and he can jump off your back doing the lovely poetry in motion, but do they really believe that you could beat someone? I need to be looking at you from the front row and knowing you guys can do all these cool maneuvers but also can beat me up.’ That was a way that helped us gain credibility.”