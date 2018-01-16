Matt Hardy Is Sure He’ll Have a Final Deletion Match in WWE, Talks Restarting Woken Gimmick

– Matt Hardy did a new interview with IGN promoting the new WWE 2K18 DLC pack and talked about the Woken Universe and more. Highlights are below:

On being back in a WWE video game: “[It’s] very exciting. Absolutely riveting. I’m looking forward to seeing it and I’m absolutely ecstatic to be in a 2K game again after seven years. Myself and my brother to be once again involved in a WWE video game is very special.”

On whether he sees a Final Deletion match happening with Bray Wyatt: “100%. Absolutely”

On if he was nervous about the reaction to the Hardys’ WWE return at WrestleMania: “Certainly it was an unknown. We were in a very fortunate position though because we’d gotten ourselves very very hot outside the plain known as WWE. There were a lot of expectations for our return but nobody really knew for sure and there was no 100% guarantee that we’d be coming back, so it was a legitimate surprise. And the reaction just wound up being superb. When I walked down that ramp I could physically feel the emotion and excitement coming from that crowd. It was intoxicating. The raw emotion that came from the crowd made it so it was actually intoxicating getting to the ring.”

On bringing his Woken/Broken gimmick to WWE: “It’s been great. Just tremendous. And I’m very excited for this undertaking. It’s starting to take hold. I think the hardcore fans have to remember that patience is paramount. There’s such a huge percentage of the WWE Universe and the WWE fanbase who aren’t familiar with the story of the Woken-slash-Broken character so we have to educate them and get them up to speed and help them understand what’s going on. And that’s something the die hard fans are frustrated with. But things are going to get where they need to be and this is a process now that’s playing out over TV. The biggest thing I’d say to people is just sit back and enjoy this truly truly fun and jubilant ride.”

On if it was easier to introduce the Woken Universe to WWE as a solo character first: “I think so. Yes. Everything we do in the “Woken” universe is so fantastical that wrestling fans, especially younger kids, who only know Matt Hardy from tag team matches or Team Xtreme or whatnot, they need to learn what I am before we can start expanding. Before I can introduce you to a Queen Rebecca or a King Maxel or a Señor Benjamin or Vanguard 1. There are even other characters to bring in too. But patience is key. The fans who are in the know just need to wait a little bit for other fans to get to know the character.”