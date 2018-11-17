WWE News: Matt Hardy Says Everyone Is Accountable For Their Decisions, WWE Releasing Blood Brother This Month, Bray Wyatt Added To Wintercon

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy spoke about how people need to be held accountable for their actions online, particularly in 2018 when anything you do online can be exposed to the public. This led some to believe that he was talking about James Ellsworth, who has been accused of sending nude photos to an underage girl. Hardy said that he had been meaning to send the message out for days now. He wrote:

Something to remember.. In 2018, everyone is much more accountable for their actions & decision making, especially online. It take seconds to make a decision that could takes years to recover from. — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 17, 2018

Not even necessarily about one specific situation. I was going to post this a couple of days ago but didn’t get around to it. It goes for many different scenarios, for everyone to keep in mind. — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 17, 2018

– WWE Studios and Lionsgate will release Blood Brother, which features R-Truth, on November 30.

– Bray Wyatt has been added to the Wintercon New York Comic and SciFi Expo, which runs from December 1-2. Wyatt will appear on December 1 from 3-6 PM. Asuka was previously added to the event and will appear on December 1 from 12-3 PM. You can find more details here.