Matt Hardy Says FOX Has Access to His ‘Broken Brilliance’

– Is there going to be an upcoming return to the Broken Universe? WWE Superstar Matt Hardy shared a tweet today noting how the FOX Network now has access to his “Broken Brilliance.” You can check out that tweet below. Hardy wrote, “As of right now, @FOXTV has access to #BROKENBrilliance. I’m ready.”

Previously, Matt Hardy said on Twitter that he was pushing for showcasing his Broken Universe on FOX. Matt Hardy has not been on WWE TV since he and his brother Jeff Hardy had to vacate the Smackdown tag team titles last April.