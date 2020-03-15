Matt Hardy Says He Didn’t Trademark ‘Twist of Fate’

During last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, Jeff Hardy used the Hardy Boyz’ signature move, the Twist of Fate, en route to defeating Baron Corbin. On commentary, however, they called it the ‘Twist of Fury’. This caused several fans to question if Matt Hardy had trademarked the original term and WWE couldn’t use it now that he was gone from the company. Matt assured them that he hadn’t.

He wrote: “I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use “Twist of Fate.” The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy.”