Matt Hardy Says He Loves Working With Tony Khan in AEW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed not appearing on AEW TV as much at the moment, his current role in AEW, and his current storyline where he’s trying to mend fences with Private Party. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m okay with it in the big scheme of things. First and foremost, I love working with AEW. I love working with Tony Khan, he is such an easy boss, and he’s very, very generous in many ways. There’s ideas I have, and we have a huge roster, so TV time is thin for a lot of people, and we kind of cycle in and cycle out, but I’m okay with it. I feel I’m in important positions and whenever I’m put in a position, I’m put in a position to succeed, which is something that didn’t happen in my last run in WWE.”