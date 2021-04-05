wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Says He Wants To End His Career Teaming With Jeff Again

April 5, 2021
A fan recently asked Matt Hardy on Twitter if he will ever team up with his brother Jeff again. Matt is currently in AEW while Jeff is in WWE. Hardy said yes, because the two would like to end their careers as a tag team.

He wrote: “Yes, I think so. I feel pretty good about stating we’d both like to end our careers like we started, together as a tag team.

