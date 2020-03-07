Matt Hardy Says He’s Been in Talks With AEW, NXT, Impact, and NWA

Matt Hardy’s free agency will come to an end soon, according to the WWE alum, and he says he’s had talks with every major company including AEW and WWE. Hardy spoke with Sports Illustrated and said that he expects to make a decision this month and possibly as soon as next week. You can see some highlights from the interview below:

On wanting a match with Kenny Omega: “I have a few great wrestling matches left in me, and I feel like one of those is with Kenny Omega. I’d love to have a one-on-one match with him. Hopefully that will happen down the road.”

On his hopes by testing the free agency waters: “My goal is to legitimately surprise people and draw emotion from them. I always want to entertain the audience and keep them guessing. I’ll make a decision within the next 30 days, and it could be by next week. It all depends on how everything comes together.”

On being in talks with several companies: “I am speaking with AEW, and I am very close with the Young Bucks. We’ve been great friends for a long time. They understand this business and know how to break the fourth wall and have fun with all of this. They really are special. I’ve also spoken with Impact and I spoke with the NWA. I had great conversations just this week with Triple H about NXT. I’m not sure where I’m going to go. From a character perspective, I want to go to an Arcadia. That’s where I can take the second coming of ‘Broken Matt’ and build upon it. I need a canvas where I can paint and collaborate.”

On his WWE exit: “I gave WWE everything I had to offer. Winning the tag team titles with my brother Jeff was our redemption story. I had hated the way I left WWE in 2010, I was in such a bad place in life. I’d fell into a dark place and I was relying on pain medication to perform. It affected me mentally and spiritually. I always wanted go back to WWE and do a version of ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy there, and Vince allowed me to do that with ‘Woken’ Matt. I’ll always be appreciative of that.”

On Vince McMahon not getting his Broken character: “Vince didn’t understand the whole idea behind the ‘Broken’ persona. This is a supernatural character, but one that also broke the fourth wall and winked at the fans. I don’t think Vince fully comprehended that. But there were a lot of highlights, and having a cinematic fight against Bray Wyatt was a definitely one. People thought that would never, ever happen, but that happened on Raw. And we got the viewership above three million for the final hour. And our WrestleMania 33 return was a career highlight. It was a legitimate surprise, which is rare in this day and age. We achieved that moment and got back in the mix again due to my creation of The Broken Universe and Jeff’s commitment to being Brother Nero. The ‘Broken’ Hardys brought us back to WWE and to WrestleMania, and hearing the response from the fans was so flattering. Our creation left the TNA Wrestling universe and bled over to the WWE universe, ”

On finding his place in the 2020 wrestling landscape: “I’m a wrestling fan, and when I’m watching, I love to be surprised. That’s the beauty of this industry. And as a performer, if you can do that in 2020, that’s when you truly master your craft. That’s what I’m working to do. If you’re with WWE, you’re with WWE. Triple H is very much a part of the pulse of the modern fan. I’m a big fan of what he’s done with NXT, and Triple H really gets and understands wrestling fans. His vision is incredible. But there is also the possibility of working for a couple companies.”